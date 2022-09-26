HAYS, Kan. — The Missouri Southern women's golf team is in a tie for fourth place after day one of the FHSU Lady Tiger Classic on Monday at Smoky Hill Country Club.
Through 18 holes, Julianna Washka positioned herself in second place individually with a 74. Washka had a pair of birdies over the first 18 holes.
Filippa Guldberg was in 14th after a round-one score of 78, while Kylie Carnes was 38th with an 84. Lily Allman shot an 86, while Lucy Moss fired a 91.
Central Missouri led the team standings by 14 strokes over second-place Northeastern State. Rogers State was third, followed by the Lions, Central Oklahoma, Missouri Western, Barton County CC, Nebraska-Kearney, Fort Hays State, Northwest Missouri, Newman and Lincoln.
The Lions will play a final 18 holes on Tuesday morning.
