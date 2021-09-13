BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Missouri Southern women’s golf team shot a program-low 312 for a second consecutive round as the Lions positioned themselves in ninth place at the conclusion of the first day of the Northeastern State Women’s Classic.
Southern’s Maggie Moore is tied for seventh individually after carding a 2-over-par 74 in the first round. Moore had four birdies on the front nine.
Lily Allman shot a 76 and is tied for 20th, while Faith Davis, Hannah Torres and Aida Nunez all shot 81 to tie for 59th. Kenzie Kirkhart and Kylie Carnes, competing unattached, shot 83 and 86, respectively.
Henderson State leads the team standings after a first-round score of 290 and is followed by Rogers State (294), Northeastern State (301), Arkansas Tech (303), Harding (303), Oklahoma Baptist (305), Southwest Oklahoma State (305), MSSU, Winona State (315), Missouri Western (321), Northwest Missouri (321), Southern Arkansas (321), Newman (324), Northwestern Oklahoma State (328) and Southern Nazarene (337).
The final round starts at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Club at Indian Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.