ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Southern women’s golf team shot a 317 in the final round on Monday to finish in a tie for fifth at the Triton Invitational at Norwood Hills Country Club.
The Lions’ team score in the final round was 10 strokes better than their previous round.
Lily Allman led the individuals for Southern, carding a 233 through 54 holes to finish in a tie for sixth. She had three birdies and carded a 74 in the final round.
Kylie Carnes tied for 15th with a 241 as she recorded five birdies throughout the event. Faith Davis shot a 247 and had five birdies of her own en route to a 26th-place finish. Kenzie Kirkhart tied for 30th, while Grace Garner tied for 39th.
The host team, Missouri-St. Louis, won the team title with a three-round score of 915 and was followed by Lindenwood (959), Trevecca Nazarene (967), McKendree (968), MSSU (969), Drury (969), Southern Indiana (1,002), William Jewell (1,009), Rockhurst (1,013), Illinois-Springfield (1,013), Truman State (1,017), Lindenwood (1,028), Maryville (1,031), Davenport (1,034), Lincoln (1,045), Kentucky Wesleyan (1,070) and Rend Lake (1,105).
Missouri-St. Louis’ Tobe Brunell won the individual title with a 54-hole score of 226.
The Lions will be back in action on April 22-24 at the 2022 MIAA Championship. The event will be held at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas.
