The Missouri Southern women's golf team will head east this week as the Lions take part in the Lady Panther Invite on Monday and Tuesday at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar, Mo.
The Lions will be one of 15 schools competing in the tournament, which will consist of 18-hole rounds on each day and 36 holes overall. Southern will tee off at 9:45 a.m. on Monday morning.
Southern will bring a group of five golfers that will include Kylie Carnes, Juliana Washka, Lily Allman, Filippa Guldberg and Mia Scrimgeour. It will be Scrimgeour's first event of the fall.
The Lions finished third in the event last season, and earlier this year, won an event at Rockhurst that consisted of a majority of Great Lakes Valley Conference teams. Joining Southern and the host Lady Panthers will be Northwestern Oklahoma, Mount Mercy, Union, Christian Brothers, Maryville, William Jewell, Rockhurst, Truman, McKendree, Illinois-Springfield, Winona State, Quincy and Evangel.
So far this season, Guldberg leads the way in stroke average at 78.3, but a mere 1.7 strokes separates first through fifth in the Lions’ stats this year.
"We played well in this tournament last year," said head coach Mike Wheeler. "We believe we should finish in the top three and, with some good putting, could possibly get our second win of the season."
After this event, the Lions will travel to Hays, Kansas, to take part in the FHSU Invite, hosted by Fort Hays State at Smokey Hill Country Club.
WOMEN’S SOCCER FALLS TO MWSU
The Missouri Southern soccer program played through the heat on Sunday afternoon to open MIAA play and suffered a 1-0 setback to the Missouri Western Griffons at Hal Bodon Field.
The Lions (0-7, 0-1 MIAA) were led by Jori Hays and Mackenzie Scholtz, with both having two shots and one shot on goal. Aisley Stevens and Mia Barkyoumb also had shots on goal. Lilly Doneghue had four saves, including an acrobatic stop that preserved a scoreless tie at one point.
Missouri Western (3-3-2, 1-0-0 MIAA) was led by Kaili Campbell with five shots, including the game winner. Brianna Davis led the team with both of her shots being on goal. Keeley Kroonenberg saved four shots to earn the shutout.
The action started early with the Lions getting off two shots in the first five muntues as Kylie Stonestreet and Hays were given space to let one fly.
In the 20th minute, Hays made Kroonenberg collect her first save, and in the 28th, Scholtz forced Kroonenberg back into action. At the half, the teams were scoreless with the Lions owning an advantage in shots (4-3).
In the second half, the Griffons were firing on sight but only had two shots on goal while the Lions still continued to control most of the pace of the game.
Barkyoumb got free on the wing and let loose a shot in the 58th minute, but Kroonenberg was there to stop it. The Griffons ripped off the next eight shots in the game, including a stretch of six straight that were either blocked or wide before Doneghue was forced into action in the 75th minute.
The lone goal of the game came after a blocked shot in the box was returned to Campbell, who then slotted it into the net for the game winner as both teams were showing signs of fatigue and attacking play was starting to waver.
Southern did fight to the end with Scholtz getting off a shot in the 78th minute and Stevens having a shot on goal with under five seconds. But nothing went into the back of the net.
The Lions will play host to Newman on Friday at 6 p.m. in Joplin.
