HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Missouri Southern women’s golf team positioned itself in a tie for 13th on Day 1 of the Division II Central Region Preview on Sunday at Hot Springs Country Club.
The Lions were paced by Maggie Moore, who shot a 3-over-par 75 in the opening round to finish the day in a tie for 17th individually. Moore had a pair of birdies in the round as the Lions amassed five birdies as a team.
Also for Southern, Grace Garner shot a 78 to tie for 38th heading into the final day while Hannah Torres shot 81, Kylie Carnes 83 and Lily Allman 86.
Central Missouri carded a 289 to lead the team standings and finished the first day six strokes ahead of second-place Central Oklahoma (295).
Henderson State (298) is in third, followed by Arkansas Tech (300), Arkansas-Monticello (302), Northeastern State (302), Nebraska-Kearney (305), Missouri Western (306), Rogers State (306), Southwest Oklahoma State (308), Oklahoma Baptist (314), Concordia St. Paul (316), MSSU, Minnesota State (317), Harding (321), Northwestern Oklahoma State (321), Southern Arkansas (323), Southwest Minnesota (326) and Southern Nazarene (331).
Kaylee Petersen of NSU and Emma Shelley of UCO both shot 70 to lead the individual leaderboard at the end of the first round.
The final round of 18 holes will be played Monday.
