The Missouri Southern State University women's soccer team ended its match Friday with a tie, but lost a game on Sunday.
The Friday contest was against the Truman State Bulldogs.
Aisley Stevens was the first to get a shot on goal about six minutes into the match, but it was saved by Truman, according to Southern.
After Truman scored a goal about 9 minutes into the first half, the Lions returned two shots on goal, but both were saved, bringing the score to 1-0 Truman after the first half.
Jori Hays started the second half with a 24-yard goal off the assist of Lariah Boone to tie it 1-1 with 32 minutes to play.
The Lions had two more shots on goal, but both were saved by the Bulldog defense, ending the game at 1-1.
On Sunday, the Lions traveled to Rolla to take on the Miners of Missouri S&T, losing 3-1.
Maya Greenquist was the first to get a shot on goal for the Lions 10:32 into the first half from a free kick, but it was saved by S&T.
Stevens was the second Southern player to get a shot on goal 17:40 into the first half, but it was saved in the lower left side of the goal by the S&T goalie.
Missouri S&T was able to find the back of the net 34 minutes into the first half, giving the Miners a 1-0 lead.
After Lilly Doneghue had two quick saves to start the second half, S&T was able to score 54:35 into the match to increase its lead to 2-0.
Boone and Greenquist both had a shot on goal in the 68th minute, but they were both saved by the S&T goalkeeper.
Missouri S&T scored another goal at 72:50.
Southern's Jordan Bell was able to score for the Lions at 82:48, and the game ended at 3-1.
The Women's Soccer team (0-3-1, 0-0-0 MIAA) begins a two-game homestand at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, against Central Missouri at MSSU's Hal Bodon Field.
