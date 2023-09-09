The Missouri Southern State University women's soccer team ended its first matchup of the season in Fred G. Hughes Stadium against the Truman State Bulldogs in a 1-1 draw on Friday.
Aisley Stevens was the first to get a shot on goal about six minutes into the match, but was saved by Truman, according to Southern.
After Truman scored a goal about 9 minutes into the first half, the Lions returned two shots on goal, but both were saved, bringing the score to 1-0 Truman after the first half.
Jori Hays started the second half with a 24-yard goal off the assist of Lariah Boone to tie it 1-1 with 32 minutes to play.
The Lions (0-2-1) had two more shots on goal, but both were saved by the Bulldog defense ending the game at 1-1.
The women's soccer team faces Missouri S&T in Rolla at noon Sunday.
