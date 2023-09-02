The Missouri Southern State University women's soccer team fell to the Oklahoma Christian University Eagles, 4-0, in Edmund, Oklahoma, on Saturday.
The first shot of the game came from Missouri Southern's Cathy Ray. Her shot was on goal, but the Eagle goalkeeper made a save. Midway through the first, Maya Greenquist got off a couple of shots, but both were blocked.
Both teams were scoreless at the end of the first.
Southern (0-2-0) got another shot on goal at the 66:36 mark from Jori Hays, but she couldn't find the back of the net. Ray had another couple shots before the end of the game, but Oklahoma Christian ultimately took the match 4-0.
Lilly Doneghue had 3 saves on the day.
On Thursday, the Lions lost to Texas Woman's University 2-1 in Denton, Texas.
The Lions will play in their home opener, hosting the Truman State Bulldogs, at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
