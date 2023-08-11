The Missouri Southern State University women’s soccer team was 10th in the 2023 coaches poll that was released Friday by the MIAA.
In 2022, the Lions finished with an overall record of 2-14-1 and a conference record of 2-8-1.
Central Missouri received nine first-place votes and 119 points. The Jennies won the conference championship in 2022, marking their third consecutive title.
Picked second was Emporia State with two first-place votes and 109 points. Last postseason, the Hornets defeated the Jennies in the Central Region semifinals but fell to Bemidji State in a penalty kick shootout.
The Lions had six All-MIAA selections last season. Earning All-MIAA honorable mention honors in 2022 and returning for the 2023 season is goalkeeper Lilly Doneghue, defender Sofia Fatino and midfielder Maya Greenquist.
Sadé Boswell is in her second season as head coach. Joining her on the sidelines as assistant coaches will be Matthew Paez and Wendy Louque, both serving their first seasons in the position.
MSSU begins the fall with a couple of exhibition matches and a scrimmage, and it will open regular season play on the road in Denton, Texas, as the team takes on Texas Woman’s University. That match will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Lions will open at home at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, against Truman State.
2023 preseason coaches poll
1. Central Missouri: 119 points.
2. Emporia State: 109 points.
3. Northwest Missouri: 103 points.
4. Fort Hays State: 87 points.
5. Central Oklahoma: 85 points.
6. Washburn: 66 points.
7. Northeastern State: 60 points.
8. Missouri Western: 51 points.
9. Rogers State: 40 points.
10. Missouri Southern: 25 points.
11. Nebraska Kearney: 22 points.
12. Newman: 18 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.