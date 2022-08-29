KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern senior volleyball player Abbie Casper has been named the MIAA Volleyball Defensive Athlete of the Week, the league announced Monday.
The Pittsburg, Kansas, native helped the Lions go 3-1 to open the season at their own Southern Invite this past weekend. In the four-match stretch, Casper averaged 4.7 digs while also posting five aces and a .989 return percentage.
Casper recorded 29 digs in Southern’s 3-2 win Southwestern Oklahoma. She went on to tally 18 digs in a 3-2 win over Truman, 25 digs in a 3-2 win over Northwestern Oklahoma and then 22 digs in a 3-2 setback to William Jewell.
Through the first weekend of the 2022 season, Southern is already one shy of reaching its win count from last year (four).
MSSU will be back in action this weekend at the Denton (Texas) Volleyfest hosted by Texas Woman’s University. After that event, the Lions will open up MIAA play against Newman on Sept. 9 in Wichita, Kansas.
