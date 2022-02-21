KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stellar streak at the plate has led Ashylnn Williams to the first MIAA weekly honor of her Missouri Southern softball career.
The junior from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was named the MIAA Co-Hitter of the Week by the league office on Monday after she went 9 for 17 with 11 RBI, three doubles, a triple and a grand slam last week at the Edmond (Okla.) Regional Festival.
Williams is the first Lion to win the award since Shelby Friend in the 2018 season.
Williams went 4 for 4 in an 8-1 win over Chadron State, picking up three RBI and logging a pair of doubles. She also recorded 12 putouts in the contest.
In MSSU’s final game of last week, Williams helped the team to a 10-1 run-rule victory over East Central by hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning.
For the week, Williams reached safely in five of six games and had 37 putouts and four assists behind the plate.
Williams sports a team-best .452 batting average on the season with 14 hits, three doubles, a triple, one home run and 14 RBI. She also leads the team in slugging percentage (.710) and on-base percentage (.538).
Williams and the Lions return to play this weekend in the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament at MSSU’s Pat Lipira Softball Complex. Southern will open the event with a doubleheader against Northern State, with the first game slated for a 2 p.m. start on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.