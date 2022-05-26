ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s track and field programs came away with one All-American performance in the first day of the 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Grand Valley State University.
Peyton Barton started off the day for the Lions by picking up his second career All-American performance.
Barton placed fourth in the men’s hammer throw as he hit a distance of 63.38 meters on his first attempt of the final round.
Jonathan Watts placed 11th in the men’s long jump as he hit a mark of 7.36 meters, while Claire Luallen just missed out on an All-American honor with a ninth-place finish in the women’s long jump with a leap of 5.87 meters.
Chardae Overstreet failed to make the finals of the 400-meter dash as she posted a finish time of 56.24 seconds.
In the final event of the day for the Lions, JP Rutledge placed 14th in the men’s 10k with a time of 30 minutes, 5.77 seconds.
The second day of the championships starts with Barton and Fulmer again as the pair competes in the men’s discus at 1 p.m. Friday. Brenden Jewell will compete in the men’s high jump at 2:30 p.m. before Luallen, Kiara Smith and Precious Olatunji compete in the prelims of the women’s 100-meter hurdles.
