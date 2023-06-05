Brian Allen, the assistant track and field coach at Missouri Southern State University, was named the Outdoor Men's Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year on Monday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
According to MSSU, Allen helped coach Peyton Barton, Connor Boyd, Rajheim Carby and Cedric Pearson to All-American honors during the outdoor championships in Pueblo, Colorado, last month, which accounted for 30 of the programs 34 overall points. (Barton received two All-American honors, being the national champion in the discus and national runner-up in the hammer throw).
This season the throwers combined for 59 points at the MIAA Outdoor Championships with titles in three events — hammer throw, shot put and javelin.
Six student-athletes on the men's side qualified for the Division 2 Outdoor Championships with four being named All-American for their efforts and helped the program to a fifth-place finish, setting a school record for the highest finish as a team in the outdoor championships.
Southern throwers this seasons had the best marks in Division II for the discus and hammer throw events while also having the third-best mark in the hammer throw; sixth, 10th and 11th best marks in the javelin; the 10th best mark in the discus; and the 11th best mark in the shot put.
Among program ranks, the discus and javelin throw records were broken this season along with five top-10 overall marks in the hammer throw being accomplished.
Allen helped coach his third men's champion in any of the throwing events with Barton winning the discus event this season with previous champions being Rajindra Campbell in the discus and shot put in 2021, and Bryan Burns in the discus in 2018.
Allen has been with MSSU 10 years.
In 2021-22, he was named the NCAA Division II Outdoor Regional Field Coach of the Year.
Allen came to Southern after helping coach the throwers for two seasons at the University of Central Missouri. Prior to Central Missouri, Allen spent a season coaching at his alma mater, Pittsburg State University.
According to his MSSU bio, Allen was a four-year letter winner for the Gorillas, including serving as a team captain in both his junior and senior years. He was a nine-time All-American and was the 2009 national runner up in the shot put. During his career, he was a 17-time All-MIAA thrower and he picked up conference titles in the hammer throw, two in the discus and one in the shot put. In 2010, Allen was the South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year as voted upon by the coaches in the region. He still holds the Pittsburg State school record in the weight throw. He graduated from Pittsburg State in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems. He has been inducted in both the PSU and the the MIAA Hall of Fame classes.
Allen is also a 2005 graduate of Joplin High School who earned Class 4 All-State honors twice in the throws for the Eagles. He placed fifth in the discus and the shot put at the state meet his junior season. As a senior, Allen won the shot put with a distance of 57 feet, 11 1⁄4 inches, almost 2 feet farther than the rest of the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.