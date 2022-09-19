Missouri Southern junior cross country runner Gidieon Kimutai has been named the NCAA Division II Men's National Cross Country Athlete of the Week as announced by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday.
on Saturday, Kimutai competed in his first cross country race since placing fifth at the Division II National Championship in 2019, and he didn't disappoint. Kimutai posted a new personal best time of 23 minutes, 37.3 seconds in the 8k Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course to take home the individual title at the 33rd running of the Southern Stampede.
Kimutai was 16 seconds in front of teammate, runner-up Ryan Riddle. The 1-2 finish helped the Lions win the team title with 48 points.
This is the third time that Kimutai has been National Cross Country Athlete of the Week, having earned the honor twice in the 2019 season.
The Lions will be back in action on September 30 in the Chile Pepper Festival, hosted by the University of Arkansas.
