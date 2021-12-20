Missouri Southern softball player Kara Amos has been selected to serve on the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), MSSU announced on Monday.
The SAAC serves as the primary governance arm representing student-athlete interests in D2 affairs. Committee members serve as student-athlete liaisons that monitor and discuss happenings on campuses at conference and national levels.
“I am super grateful and excited to get the opportunity to represent not only the university but also the MIAA,” Amos said in the release. “I believe and stand for the work that National SAAC is doing and will do my best to help continue to impact the lives of student-athletes everywhere.”
Amos, a sophomore pitcher for the Lions from Independence, Mo., was an all-MIAA selection at the utility position last season as a true freshman. She finished the campaign with a .351 batting average while accounting for four doubles, one triple, a home run, 15 runs scored and 26 RBI.
In the circle, Amos posted a 10-5 record with 57 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings. She finished with a team-best 2.69 earned run average in 24 appearances.
Amos was also an all-region selection by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as well as an all-conference tournament team selection. Off the field, she was named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
“The MIAA made a great decision in choosing Kara to be our conference's National SAAC representative,” MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said. “Kara is the epitome of a student-athlete. She excels in her graphic design classes, is a phenomenal leader and is a top-notch teammate and performer within our softball program. Our culture is better because she is in it, and I have no doubt she will positively impact the SAAC culture at the national level, too.”
SAAC representatives are responsible for gathering feedback and reporting on behalf of their conference as well as relaying important events, hot topics and educational information to both the campus and conference levels. The committee speaks on behalf of the entire D2 student-athlete body throughout the NCAA governance structure.
Committee members serve as voting members on a number of D2 committees, including the Management Council. The SAAC also has voting authority during the D2I Business Session at the annual NCAA Convention.
The D2 SAAC Nominating Subcommittee selects national committee members from a diverse pool of candidates that conference offices submit. The committee ratifies the appointments, and each student-athlete serves a non-renewable three-year term. However, the student-athlete may serve only up to one year after exhausting their eligibility.
“Kara is the true embodiment of a student-athlete," MSSU Associate Athletic Director Cori Reid said. “We're thrilled she will get a chance to not only represent the MIAA on a national level, but also her fellow student-athletes here at Missouri Southern. This is a tremendous opportunity for her to help shape the NCAA and SAAC for future athletes to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.