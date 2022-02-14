Another week, another MIAA honor for Missouri Southern freshman phenom Lacy Stokes.
The Lions’ combo guard was again named the MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week on Monday. It marks her third conference honor in as many weeks as well as her fourth of the season. No other women’s basketball player in the conference has received the laurel more than Stokes this year.
Stokes has been one of the main driving forces for the Lions throughout their current 11-game win streak, which is the longest in program history. That continued last week as Stokes helped MSSU secure wins of 77-48 over Lincoln, 71-57 over No. 21 Missouri Western and 56-49 over Northwest Missouri.
“She’s a special kid, but it’s her teammates around her,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said on radio broadcast on Monday. “She makes all them better and they make her better as well. It’s a combination of things that make this team go. But of course, the biggest thing is our defense.”
In the three-game stretch, Stokes averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals, 5.0 assists and a minuscule 0.33 turnovers per contest.
The week saw her set the MSSU program record for steals by a freshman, and she also became the first freshman to score over 400 points in a season since Suzanne Sutton accomplished the feat in the 1982-83 campaign.
Stokes opened the week with a 15-point showing against Lincoln. She also amassed nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists.
Against the nationally ranked Griffons, Stokes finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with six assists and six steals.
Stokes capped the week with 26 points, six boards, three assists and three steals against NWMSU. In the game, she surpassed 76 steals for the season to set another freshman record for MSSU, topping Kim Bowen’s steal count from the 1985-86 season.
With 412 points on the season, Stokes currently ranks second on MSSU’s list of all-time freshman scorers. She’s also second in assists (133) and first in steals (84) among Lion freshmen.
“The thing that amazes me so much about Lacy: her assists to turnover ratio is (3.69),” Ressel said. “She’s leading the country in Division II. She would be third in all divisions. But for every one turnover, she has almost four assists. That’s incredible.
“On top of that, at 5-foot-4 on her tippy toes, she is getting almost six rebounds per game. She ranks (18th) as far as rebounding average, but if you look at everybody above her and below her, there is no guards. It’s all fours and fives. They are all (5-foot-11), bigger kids. That’s incredible. She is going to score and get her assists in everything as a point guard; she’s supposed to do that. But her assists-to-turnover and rebounding have been unbelievable every game.”
Stokes and the Lions return to the court at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to play host to Pittsburg State at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center in Joplin. MSSU and PSU will meet once again on Saturday at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg, Kansas.
