The Missouri Southern baseball team nearly pulled off a thrilling comeback victory for a second consecutive day.
But despite plating three runs in the bottom of the ninth, the Lions fell just short of Washburn in an 8-7 setback on Sunday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
the Ichabods’ triumph tied the weekend series at 1-1. The first game of the series saw MSSU claim a 10-9 win in 10 innings on Saturday after rallying from a six-run deficit.
Washburn got its payback on Sunday thanks in large part to its six-run showing in the top of the ninth. The Ichabods tallied five hits in the frame and benefitted from one MSSU fielding error to take its first lead, 8-4, since the top of the sixth inning.
However, the Lions refused to go down easy in the bottom half. After a single by Case Tucker and then a hit-by-pitch drawn by Treghan Parker, Cole Robinson blasted a three-run home run to left field to trim the deficit to one run with just one out in the inning.
Later in the frame, the Lions had runners positioned at third and first with two outs. But Washburn closer Joel Casillas ended the threat with his second strikeout of the inning to help the Ichabods escape with the one-run victory.
Southern (16-10, 7-5 MIAA) was led at the plate by Henry Kusiak, who went 2 for 3 with an inside-the-park home run as well as a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Tucker finished 2 for 2 and crossed home plate twice, while Parker was 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.
The MSSU setback spoiled a superb start by senior righty Logan VanWey, who limited Washburn to two earned runs and three hits while striking out 13 batters in seven innings of work. He received a no-decision.
The Lions used five different arms in the final three innings as Ryan Paschal, Cale McCallister, Laif Hultine, Scott Duensing and Jeremiah Kennedy each made an appearance on the mound. Duensing was charged with the loss after surrendering two earned runs and one hit in 1/3 of an inning.
For Washburn (18-7, 9-3), reliever Cash Crane picked up the win despite allowing there earned runs and two hits in 1 1/3 innings. Starter Casey Steward allowed three earned runs in six innings, while Austin Gerety and allowed a run in one inning of relief. Casillas earned his fourth save of the season.
Southern drew first blood in the game when Ryan Doran drove in Kusiak from third base on a groundout to second.
Washburn scored one run in the third and one in the sixth before MSSU reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the sixth on Kusiak’s inside-the-park homer that scored two runs.
Parker logged an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lions their largest lead of the game, 4-2, at the end of the seventh.
MSSU and Washburn will wrap up their series with a final game on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Warren Turner Field. The game was originally slated for a 1 p.m. start but was moved up in an effort to avoid rain that’s expected to arrive in the early afternoon.
