KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern junior baseball player Matt Miller has been named the MIAA Hitter of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
The Aurora High School product helped the Lions to a 3-1 record last week as they picked up a nonconference win over No. 30 Drury before taking two of three games against MIAA foe Missouri Western State.
Miller posted a .647 batting average for the week with 11 hits, seven runs scored, four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI. He also recorded a 1.235 slugging percentage as well as a .700 on-base percentage.
He opened the week with a 2 for 5 performance at Drury in Springfield, where he hit a go-ahead three-run homer to help lift the Lions over the Panthers on the road.
In Southern’s series opener against Western, Miller went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. The second game of the series saw him go 4 for 5 with a double, a home run, five RBI and two runs scored. He then capped his week with a 2 for 4 showing with two doubles, two RBI and one runs scored in the series finale.
Miller also moved into second place on the MSSU career home runs list with 35 long balls.
Miller and the Lions will be back in action this weekend when they open a best-of-three series at Pittsburg State for the first round of the MIAA Baseball Tournament. Sixth-seeded MSSU will take on third-seeded PSU at 6 p.m. Friday at Al Ortolani Field in Pittsburg, Kansas, in Game 1.
