For the second time this season, Missouri Southern senior kicker Nick Williams has been named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
Williams had three field goals in the Lions’ 38-9 setback to No. 10 Pittsburg State last Saturday in Pittsburg, Kansas. The senior hit field goals from 52, 24 and 42 yards, with the 52-yard boot being his longest of the season. Williams also had seven punts for an average of 46 yards, including a long of 72 yards and three inside the Gorillas’ 20-yard line.
This season, Williams leads Division II in field goal kicking and is 11th in field goals per game. He ranks fourth nationally in punting and has the fourth-longest field goal (52 yards) and fifth-longest punt (72 yards) in all of Division II this season.
“He’s steady,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said of Williams. “He’s a great weapon to have. Hopefully we don’t have to rely on him all of the time, but it’s nice to know you have someone as reliable as he is when we’re in field goal range.”
Williams was named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week on Sept. 12 after connecting on four punts for an average of 41.5 yards, including a long of 56 and three inside the 20. Williams hit his only field goal attempt of the evening on a 36-yard try late in the fourth.
Williams and the Lions will be back in action on Saturday to take on Lincoln at 2 p.m. inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
