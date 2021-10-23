KEARNEY, Neb. — Missouri Southern cross country standout Ryan Riddle can now add “MIAA Champion” to his career resume.
The Webb City native crossed the finish line in 24 minutes, 28.42 seconds to win the individual men’s title at the MIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Kearney Country Club.
It marked the fourth consecutive meet title this season for Riddle, who finished four seconds ahead of his runner-up teammate, J.P. Rutledge. Both earned first-team all-conference honors.
Saturday also marked the third consecutive year for an MSSU runner to win the individual conference title. Gidieon Kimutai, who is sitting out this season with an injury, won the previous two conference crowns for the Lions.
No. 15 MSSU had four individuals place top-15 in the 8-kilometer men’s race. Riley Simpson (24:54) placed ninth and Jared Ozee (25:15) placed 13th, while Landon Fatino took 43rd, Kevin Koester 55th, Zachary Finley 72nd, Santiago Granados 79th and Gabe McClain 84th.
Southern finished second in the team standings with 66 points while No. 6 Pittsburg State claimed the conference title with 44 points. Northwest Missouri (94), Nebraska-Kearney (98) and Central Missouri (131) rounded out the top five.
The Gorillas had five individuals place in the top 20. Matthew Oglesby (24:35) led the way with a third-place finish and was followed by fourth-place Connar Southard (24:45), seventh-place Diego Contreras (24:51), 10th-place Bryce Grahn (25:02) and 20th-place Mason Strader (25:32).
MSSU WOMEN PLACE 7TH
Kelie Henderson crossed the finish line in 23:08 to place 15th as MSSU claimed a seventh-place team finish in the women’s 6K race.
The Lions had four other runners finish in the top 50 in Jenari Lopez (24th), Ashlee Kuykendall (34th), Kayana Gaines (46th) and Danielle Prince (48th).
Nebraska-Kearney won the team title with 74 points, while Central Missouri (88), Pittsburg State (95), Northwest Missouri (108) and Rogers State (135) rounded out the top five. Sixth-place Fort Hays State (144) finished with a 21-point advantage over MSSU.
Emporia State’s Jenna Ramsey claimed the individual title with a finishing time of 21:50.
PSU had four individuals place in the top 30. Lara Murdock recorded a time of 22:49 to place eighth and was followed by 14th-place Hannah Honeyman, 18th-place Trinity Moore, 27th-place Erin Hammeke and 28th-place Kate Dawson.
The Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State cross country teams will compete in the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship on Nov. 6 at MSSU’s Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin.
