Missouri Southern State University's Tradgon McCrae was recently named to another All-America team, this one chosen by the Black College Golf Coaches Association.
The announcement was made Tuesday. The BCGCA and and the Golf Coaches Association of America partnered together to present the second annual BCGCA Awards to honor black college golfers from all backgrounds and across all divisions of college golf for their 2022-23 accomplishments.
McCrae, a senior this year, was one of 10 golfers to receive BCGCA All-America honors.
"It's a cool honor that really means a lot to me, especially as a minority," McCrae said. "To be one of those 10 names is really special and I hope I can do it again and repeat this year. It's a great honor and I'm pleased to be honored like this."
Earlier this summer, McCrae was named a GCAA All-America Scholar and an MIAA Scholar Athlete. He also was named the MIAA Player of the Year and helped the Lions's men's golf program win the MIAA regular season and tournament championship for first time during the same season in program history this spring.
He had a team-low stroke average of 72.5 with a low round of 64 at the 24th Annual Northeastern State Golf Classic in Muskogee, Oklahoma, last year. He finished with two wins, four top five finishes, six top 10 finishes and 10 finishes in the top 20.
McCrae, of Plainville, Kansas, previously attended Hutchinson Community College where he was on the No. 1 ranked team in the junior college rankings. The Blue Dragons won the NJCAA National Preview and the NJCAA National Championship in 2021 and McCrae was ranked as high as No. 4 in the junior college rankings.
This summer, he was second in the 75th Ozark Amateur held at Schifferdecker Golf Course. McCrae was first in 2022.
