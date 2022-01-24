SHELDON, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent girls basketball team suffered a narrow 60-58 setback to Sheldon despite Sarah Mueller scoring a career-high 20 points for the Cavaliers on Monday night at Sheldon High School.
Gabbi Hiebert and Lannah Grigg were also in double figures with 18 and 10 points, respectively, while Alivia Beard added eight points and Phoenix Wade two points.
Hiebert made a team-high four 3-pointers and Mueller made three.
Thomas Jefferson (2-10) hits the road to take on Miami (Amoret, Missouri) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
