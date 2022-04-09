WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern baseball team led No. 4 Central Missouri at the game’s midway point but ultimately suffered a narrow 3-2 setback on Saturday afternoon at Crane Stadium.
The Mules (28-4, 21-1 MIAA) took a 2-0 lead in the weekend series over the Lions (23-14, 13-9).
MSSU drew first blood in the top of the fourth inning when Tommy Stevenson hit a solo home run for a 1-0 lead.
The Lions’ advantage remained until the bottom of the fourth when Brennen van Breusegen hit a two-run homer to give the Mules their first lead at 2-1.
Southern tied the game at 2-all in the top of the seventh thanks to Matt Miller’s RBI single to right field that plated Clay Milas, who reached on an error to lead off the frame. However, UCM reclaimed the lead right back in the bottom half on an RBI groundout by Carter Young.
MSSU’s setback spoiled a solid outing by starter Logan VanWey, who limited UCM’s formidable offense to just two earned runs and six hits in 7 1/3 innings of work. He also stuck out six batters.
Laif Hultine pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief for the Lions and fanned a pair.
For UCM, Max Abramovich started and allowed one earned run and four hits in five innings. Ethan Peterson relieved Abramovich in the sixth and picked up the win after allowing one unearned run and one hit in two innings of work. Josh Bortka and Brady Gavin combined to toss two scoreless innings in relief.
Southern tallied five hits and was paced by Stevenson and Miller, who both logged a pair of hits and one RBI. Nate Mieszkowski had one single.
MSSU and UCM wrap up their weekend series with a game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
