ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws season came to an end Saturday night in an 11-1 run-rule loss to the St. Joseph Mustangs in game three of the MINK League Championship Series.
The Outlaws finished the summer season with a 25-23 record after advancing to the league’s championship series for the first time in the organization’s history.
While the season didn’t end the way head coach Gonzalo Gonzalez would have liked, the Joplin coach believes they’re building something special.
“I think people are starting to see that you can win in Joplin, Gonzalez said. “The ownership and coaching staff here are going to take care of you and the people of Joplin really do care about their organization and the kids here.”
The pitching woes began early for the Outlaws, allowing a leadoff double to begin the game. Jack Kelley retired the next two Mustangs before allowing an RBI double to Dylan Carey.
The Joplin offense that scored 12 runs through the first two games of the series struggled to get going Saturday night. The Outlaws had just two hits through the first two innings.
That changed in the third inning, starting with a leadoff walk from Korrey Siracusa. Shortstop Caden Bressler added to his stellar series with the first of two hits Saturday night, giving the Outlaws runners on the corners with no outs.
Joplin’s chance at a big inning was hampered by its base running in the third. Bressler was the first casualty after getting caught trying to steal second base.
After falling down 1-2 in his at-bat, Joe Ricchio worked a walk to once again give the Outlaws two runners on base. Max Bruff took it from there, hitting a line drive to right field to plate Siracusa.
The second miscue came on the Bruff double with Ricchio getting thrown out at home. Carson Campbell added to Joplin’s hit total with a single to keep the inning alive. Mustangs’ starter Ty Hilsabeck then limited the damage to one run by forcing Carson Carpenter to fly out to centerfield.
Hilsabeck was on cruise control after a turbulent third inning. The 18-year-old held the Outlaws hitless over his final six innings after allowing five hits through the first three. Hilsabeck pitched six innings for the Mustangs and finished with four strikeouts and three walks.
Kelley lasted just 3 1/3 innings for Joplin. The Outlaws’ starter allowed five runs on six hits and four walks. Harold Baez came in to relive Kelley but allowed four runs over two innings of work, including a three-run home run.
The Joplin pitching staff had no answers for Jack Wagner in the loss. Wagner had three hits and a walk in four at-bats and drove in eight of St. Joseph’s 11 runs. Wagner’s final hit drove in the two runs that ended the game in the bottom of the seventh.
The win gives St. Joseph eight MINK League titles and the first three-peat since 1948. For Joplin, the 2022 season is season as a building block for its program.
“These kids mean a lot to me,” Gonzalez said. “How we came together through the ups and downs, then to see what these players have overcome over the last two months is tremendous. To see how much they’ve grown and I think they leave this program as better players and better young men.
“I truly hope that as the years go on, people see this as a place that is going to be competitive for a long time. So now it is up to us to continue to build on this success.”
