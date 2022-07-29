ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws lost a game that would have clinched their first MINK League championship on Friday night against the St. Joseph Mustangs at Phil Welch Stadium.
The Outlaws stranded 11 runners and committed two errors in their 6-5 loss to the two-time defending champions. The championship series is tied up at 1-1 with the rubber match set for 7 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph.
“I thought a lot of things went right and we still have a lot of weapons left in our bullpen,” Joplin coach Gonzalo Gonzalez said. “I think we’re set up to have a lot of success tomorrow night. Even though the score at the end of the game didn’t go our way, we played our butts off, we played the right way, we did the little thing — it just didn’t go our way at the end.”
The Outlaws have scored 12 runs through two games in this series. While the runs didn’t come early in Friday’s game, Joplin found ways to get on base throughout the game and that started early.
Joplin had two runners reach base in each of the first two innings. But strikeouts and double plays were a problem for the Outlaws, who struck out 11 times and grounded into two double plays.
“We were one big hit away from breaking it open and they just didn’t fall for us tonight,” Gonzalez said. “That’s just part of it. That really came back to haunt us tonight, but you have to give credit where credit is due. They pitched well tonight.”
The Mustangs sent the Outlaws down in order in the top of the third. St. Joseph carried that momentum into the bottom of the third, allowing the first two batters to reach base.
St. Joseph second baseman Noah Bodenhausen’s attempt to move the runners over with a bunt turned into the Mustangs’ first lead of the game as Yamasaki’s throw to first sailed over Matt Campbell’s head.
Brady Holden kept the scoring going with an RBI single. After retiring Jack Wagner for the first out of the inning, St. Joseph shortstop Dylan Carey hit a sacrifice fly to right field, giving the Mustangs a 3-0 lead.
The Outlaws broke through in the top of the fifth in a very unconventional way. Max Bruff struck out with two outs, but the third strike was dropped by the catcher. Mustangs’ catcher Jaxon Himel recovered in time to make the throw, but the St. Joseph first baseman dropped the ball — allowing Caden Bressler to score.
After breaking through in the fifth, the Joplin offense came to life in a three-run sixth inning. The Mustangs loaded the bases with two walks and an error to start the inning. St. Joseph then walked in the Outlaws’ second run of the game.
Bressler put Joplin ahead for the first time in the game with a two-run single into right field. Bressler was thrown out attempting to turn the hit into a double, but the Outlaws took a 4-3 lead into bottom of the sixth.
The momentum lasted just a short time as the Mustangs rallied back with three two-out runs in the bottom of the sixth. Yamasaki pitched 5 1/3 innings for Joplin, allowing four runs on four hits.
“He pitched his butt off and I can’t say enough about the kid,” Gonzalez said. “He ate it for us tonight and went past his pitch count, which I would normally I’d never do with my players. But you could see in his eyes that he wanted it and he didn’t want to come out of that game.”
St. Joseph continued to get out of jams late in the game, forcing a double play in the seventh and eighth innings. Joplin outhit the Mustangs 7-6 and despite the loss, the Outlaws have no fear about not being able to carry that momentum over to Saturday night.
“We were right there tonight, just one run away,” Joe Ricchio said. “There’s nothing you can do about it, just come back out ready to compete tomorrow.”
Ricchio said the team isn’t worried about the pressure that will come in tomorrow night’s game.
“It’s the same bat, and the same that you’ve been playing with since you were 3 years old — that’s the way I look at it,” Ricchio said.
The Mustangs enter tomorrow’s game looking for their eighth MINK League championship. The Outlaws are looking for their first. Gonzalez said his team couldn’t care less about their history.
“We don’t care about that,” Gonzalez said. “At the end of the day, St. Joe is St. Joe, but we’re the Joplin Outlaws and we’re going to come out and get it tomorrow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.