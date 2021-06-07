For the first time in the early 2021 MINK League season, an opponent got the better of the Joplin Outlaws and their pesky defense.
The St. Joseph tallied two doubles, a home run and nine total hits en route to an 8-5 win over Joplin on Monday at Joe Becker Stadium. It marked the first setback in four games for the Outlaws (3-1), who hadn’t surrendered more than two runs in each of their three previous outings of the summer season.
Scoring early and often, the Mustangs (2-3) took their largest lead of the night after plating five runs in the top of the third for a 7-3 advantage. Joplin responded with one-run showings in the bottom of the third and fifth innings before St. Joseph added an insurance run in the ninth.
The St. Joseph offense struck first in the top of the first inning when Jaxon Himell drove a deep fly ball over the fence in left field for a two-out, two-run home run.
The bottom of the first saw Joplin answer back, however. Drake Angeron led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Then in the next at-bat, Logan Cline plated Angeron on a single through the left side. The Outlaws managed to take their first lead, 3-2, a few batters later on a two-run double to left-center field by Pittsburg, Kansas, native Brett Weimers.
Following the Mustangs’ five-spot in the third, Joplin plated one run in the bottom half on an RBI double by Ethan Ellis. Then two innings later, Jared Toler plated Cline from third on a sacrifice grounder to trim the St. Joseph lead to 7-5.
The Outlaws drew no closer the rest of the way despite recording four hits in the final four innings. Joplin wound up standing seven runners on the base paths in the game.
Jake Grauberger paced the St. Joseph offense with two doubles and a single in five plate appearances. Himell finished 2 for 4 with a homer and team-high four RBIs, while Ike Book went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Weimers, Cline and Ellis paced Joplin with two hits apiece. Weimers led the team with two RBIs.
Dawson Smith picked up the win after limiting Joplin to three earned runs and eight hits in five innings of work. Will Hahn came on in the sixth and picked up the save after delivering four scoreless innings.
Josh Walpole was charged with the loss in his first start for the Outlaws after allowing five earned runs and five hits in two innings complete. Jeb Jenkins and Ward Richardson combined for five scoreless innings in relief.
Joplin plays its first road game of the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nevada.
