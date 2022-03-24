CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage baseball team appeared to be on track for its first win of the season as it held a 3-0 lead at the end of the fourth inning.
But it was all McDonald County from there.
The Mustangs plated five unanswered runs in the final three innings to claim a 5-3 victory over Carthage on a chilly Thursday afternoon at Carl Lewton Stadium.
The Tigers fell to 0-3 in the early season while McDonald County improved to 3-1.
“We can’t linger on this one too much,” Carthage coach Luke Bordewick said. “All games matter, but in the grand scheme of things, this one isn’t a conference game or a district game. … What it does tell us is that we have some things to clean up a little bit.”
“We put ourselves in an early hole by not making routine plays, but I thought our three arms threw really well and kept us in it,” said McDonald County coach Kevin Burgi, the reigning Big 8 West Coach of the Year who led the Mustangs to a 15-14 record last season. “We overcame some adversity, which is always good.”
The Tigers held their largest lead of the game after plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Braxdon Tate drove in the first run on a grounder that was misplayed in the infield by McDonald County, and then Caden Kabance drove in the second on a single through the right side to put CHS up by three.
McDonald County responded with three runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 3-all. Then in the seventh, the Mustangs loaded the bases before plating a go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice. One more run was tacked on later in the frame on an RBI single.
“We didn’t really change anything offensively,” Burgi said. “We had a good approached, stayed gap to gap and guys started getting closed. Then we were able to get some stuff going on the bases that put Carthage in bad situations.”
Carthage’s last chance in the bottom of the seventh saw the Tigers go three up, three down to bring the game to a close.
“When it came right down to it, we tried to tack on runs at the end in the fifth or sixth inning, and we just couldn’t execute our bunt game,” Bordewick said. “Then they started squaring the ball up a little bit. So credit to them. It was just the small things within the game that kind of let it get away for us at the end.”
Kaden Arr started on the mound for the Tigers and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings of work as he limited McDonald County to three hits. Zach Geter and Bradyn Tate both threw in relief for Carthage.
“(Arr) threw very well,” Bordewick said. “In the first weekend, he just kind of struggled with his command. But this was night and day. This outing was unbelievable. He filled up the zone with all of his pitches and threw really well.
“I think all of our pitchers threw really, really well,” Bordewick said. “They filled the zone up, and that’s all we can ask them to do. Overall, I think we threw 130 pitches in seven innings. So that’s pretty good efficiency.”
Levi Helm started for the Mustangs and surrendered one unearned run and one hit in three innings. Cross Dowd allowed two unearned runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings, and Destyn Dowd and Weston Gordon combined to toss 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Kabance, Note Norbury, Parker Copeland and Clay Kinder each tallied one hit to pace Carthage at the plate. Kinder and Norbury both doubled.
Gordon, Helm and Isaac Behm tallied one hit and one RBI to lead McDonald County.
Carthage plays a pair of games on Saturday at Carl Lewton Stadium, taking on Marshfield at 10 a.m. and then Ava at 3 p.m.
McDonald County plays its first district game on Saturday against Carl Junction in Anderson, Mo.
“We need to keep getting better,” Burgi said. “We’re never going to be upset about a win, but there’s a lot of things that need to get cleaned up.”
