Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.