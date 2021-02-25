Riding a four-game losing streak that dropped them out of the top eight in the MIAA standings, Missouri Southern needed a victory.
"After loss against Pittsburg State (last Saturday), we had a come together meeting and said it's time to leave it all on the floor," Lions sophomore center Madi Stokes said. "At practice this week we locked down and focused on what we needed to fix on tonight's game."
One thing the Lions needed to fix was their defense after allowing 78 points in each of the last four games. They responded with their best defensive performance of the season and upended Washburn 59-51 on Thursday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
The victory by the Lions (8-13) was their first over Washburn since Feb. 6, 2016, and their first at home since 2013. And coupled with Northwest Missouri's 53-50 loss at Nebraska-Kearney, Missouri Southern moved into undisputed possession of eighth place in the conference standings, one game ahead of the Bearcats. The Lions entertain Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon to end the regular season.
The Lions' dominance isn't reflected in the final score. Behind some of the best team defense shown all season, the Lions stretched a 16-10 first-quarter lead to 35-12 at halftime, and they led 56-32 midway through the fourth quarter before Washburn went on a 19-3 run to end the game.
“At both ends, 35 minutes of that game was really, really good,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “We executed offensively. We made shots, and we shared the basketball, made the extra pass, didn’t try to force anything.
“We did a great job defensively. They did a great job on Hunter Bentley (holding her to two free throws), keeping her in front and not allowing her to get many shots. We didn’t give up a lot of second and third opportunities until late. The first 35 minutes were unbelievable. Nuria (Barrientos) made some shots, but they were tough shots.”
Kaitlin Hunnicutt's back-to-back 3-pointers gave the Lions their 16-10 first quarter lead, and the second quarter was fun to watch for the Lions and their fans. MSSU outscored the Ichabods 19-2 as Washburn went 0 for 10 from the floor. The Lions scored the first 10 points of the quarter, ignited by Carley Turnbull's three-point play and capped by two Stokes baskets on the inside. Brooke Stauffer's trey from the left side, Amaya Johns' 17-footer and Anna Hall's basket from the left baseline produced the 23-point halftime cushion.
"Part of that is we know we get our energy for offense from the defensive end," Stokes said. "If we're getting those steals, those rebounds, those blocks, it's going to do positive things for us on the offensive end."
"The coaches really challenged us to look back on everything that we've built from the beginning," senior guard Turnbull said. I think that helped us a lot to focus on it tonight. And obviously when we can make shots off of their missed shots, the energy that brings kind of brought it all together. ... We did a pretty good job for 35 minutes of stepping on the gas."
“They were connected,” Ressel said. “They were communicating with each other, helping each other, and that was fun to watch. We talked about that early in the week, how we have to communicate more and talk on defense as far as what was happening. And they bought in and did a great job. I’m so happy and proud of them.”
Turnbull topped the Lions with 16 points, and Stokes collected 11 points and nine rebounds. The Lions hit 48% from the field (22 of 46, including 7 of 14 from the arc).
Barrientos and reserve Lauren Cassady had 15 points apiece for Washburn, which made 10-of-18 shots in the fourth quarter after going 8 of 37 through three stanzas. The Ichabods' starters combined to go 8 of 35, 1 of 13 from distance.
