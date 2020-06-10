Former Lamar football coach Scott Bailey hired at Jefferson City

It's difficult for Scott Bailey to leave Lamar.
"I hate to even admit it, but I actually cried," he said Wednesday afternoon. "When I got ready to email my resignation in, it was a little bit more difficult that what I thought it was going to be to do that. But the part that got me was talking to my family. Donna (his wife) and I sold our house out in the country, and we ended up moving in to my neighbor's house right across the street from where I grew up. My mom was right across the street. My sister and my brother were right across the street, and I'm in the neighborhood that I grew up in. Honestly other than there not being 100 kids running around in the neighborhood, a lot of the people who I grew up with are still living there.
"It was really hard to tell my family. It was really hard to call my brother Stephen and tell him that I'm going on. It was extremely hard to walk across the street and tell my mom that I was leaving. I had tears coming down my cheeks."
Bailey, who compiled a 151-41 record in the last 14 seasons as Lamar's football coach, was hired on Tuesday as head coach at Jefferson City High School. His first workout with the Jays is today.
TRADITION
Bailey is taking over a program that has had three straight losing seasons but one of the strongest football traditions in the state. Under coach Pete Adkins, the Jays went 348-48-2 from 1958-95, and their 71-game winning streak from 1959-65 ranked first nationally at the time and is now No. 12.
"It's been a while since they've been playing at a high level like that," Bailey said. "Everyone says you can't recreate the past, and I agree. You can't recreate what we did at Lamar. You're going to have to create your own future with this, but when you have that tradition, it gives you something to draw on. The next thing that caught my attention was the level of commitment to trying to be great, a commitment to being good. I felt like the people there were willing to invest the time and effort to be great. Those two things probably were what got me headed in that direction.
"Within the last week, there seemed to be some really solid schools who have had openings needing coaches. Donna and I were looking for one that fit us, and everybody says how do you know if it fits. I didn't get a knot in my stomach when I thought about going there. It's something that felt comfortable, like I belonged there. If it didn't feel like it fit, I always knew I could be an assistant coach for Jared (Beshore, new Lamar head coach) and look for a job after this season. If something came along that fit, I felt like we could move on to it also. When Jeff City came around, it felt like it was something that was right."
SAME OFFENSE?
Under Bailey's leadership, Lamar won district championships the last 12 years, and it set a record with seven consecutive state championships from 2011-17,
That success came with the Tigers using an offense with two quarterbacks in the backfield, and the ball could be snapped to either to begin a dominant rushing attack.
Will Bailey employ the same offense with the Jays?
"I've had people ask me that, and my smart aleck answer is I'm going to try to figure out a three-quarterback offense," Bailey said. "The truth is I want to see what these kids do well. The worst football season in the history of Lamar football was in 2007 (0-10) when I was the head coach, and it really had very little to do with our players. It had a whole lot to do with what I was trying to do on offense. The players were playing their butts off, but they were just not very good at what I was asking them to do. And what I was asking them to do is what I knew best.
"What I learned from that is figure out what they do well and build something around that, and you're going to be a whole lot more successful. I have to figure out what these guys do well and build something around those guys."
Bailey already knows one of his new assistants, dating back to 2002 when he moved to Kirksville after accepting a job at a bank.
"Coach Ware (John Ware, football coach at Truman State) was one of my customers at the bank," he said. "Jeff Jacques, who's an assistant at Jeff City right now, was out at the college, and his mom worked at the bank with me in Kirksville. That's how I got hooked up with Coach Ware. Coach Ware had a coach leave, and he came in and talked to me about coaching. ... That was in 2002 and 2003, and now in 2020 Jake and I are going to coach together again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.