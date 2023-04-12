The postseason is here in the NBA and there will be a lot to unfold in the Western Conference.
Before we get into that, let's get the straightforward Eastern Conference out of the way.
The East is top heavy and there are really only three teams competing for the conference crown.
Those teams are the Milwaukee Bucks (1 seed), Boston Celtics (2 seed) and Philadelphia 76ers (3 seed).
I don't see any of the remaining playoff teams contending for a title out East. The Cleveland Cavaliers (4 seed) are young and exciting but after they beat the New York Knicks (5 seed) in the first round, they will be outmatched by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
The Knicks won't fare well. They might win a game or two against the Cavs. The sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets don't have much of a chance against the Sixers in the opening round. I wouldn't be surprised to see Philly sweep through the Nets.
The Atlanta Hawks clinched the seventh seed with a win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in a play-in game. The Hawks are also young and exciting and led by a young star in Trae Young. The firepower from Young and co. may be enough to steal a game or two against the Celtics but they can't win that series.
The eighth seed will be the winner of the Heat and the Chicago Bulls in a Friday game. Neither of those teams has a chance against Milwaukee. Both teams can grab a game at home in a seven-game series, but that's it.
Milwaukee will continue to roll past the Cavs in 5 games. Boston will be in for a fun and competitive series with the 76ers. Give me the Celtics in 7.
Those tighter series that I expect Boston to be in will also wear them down ahead of a tough series with the Bucks. I'll take the Bucks to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals after seven games with Boston.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
This conference is vastly different. I believe there are six teams truly competing for the title in the West.
Teams seeded from one to six are capable of winning the Western Conference championship. In order, those teams are: the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.
The Los Angeles Lakers have locked up the seventh seed after an overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a play-in game on Tuesday. But count me out on a magical run from the 38-year-old LeBron James. James and Anthony Davis can't do it all. There isn't a consistent third option and that will trouble the Lakers.
Health is a question with this team as well with Davis only playing 56 games this year. James has only played 55. Neither guy has played 60 in a season since the 2019-20 campaign. Add to it that you never know what Deangelo Russell, Austin Reaves or Dennis Schroder will give you.
The eighth seed will end up being the Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder or the New Orleans Pelicans. None of those teams can outlast the Nuggets in a full series.
The Nuggets may drop a game or two due to a lack of defense some nights, but they roll into the second round.
The Grizzlies may have trouble with defense themselves, especially when LeBron has big nights, but I'll take Memphis advancing in 6 as well.
These next two series are when things will get interesting. The Suns will meet the Clippers for an entertaining series. Phoenix made it to the semifinals last year and the Finals the year before and has added the best scorer in the NBA this year. Kevin Durant and homecourt advantage will lead the Suns past LAC in seven games. Not having Mikal Bridges this year could be a problem for Phoenix though.
The Kings and the Warriors meet in a young-versus-old matchup. The Warriors, from Stephen Curry to head coach Steve Kerr, have the postseason experience. Their opponent, Sacramento, will not have that experience from head coach Mike Brown to young stars Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. I think the Warriors take care of home floor in three games and find a way to cure their regular season road woes and steal a game in Sacramento to win the series in seven games.
Give me the same recipe in the second round. A team that couldn't win on the road all year will find ways to steal a game on the road in the playoffs. The Warriors will steal one game in Memphis to top the Grizzlies in seven games and staying perfect at home.
The Suns are deep and they will have the most talented player on the floor. They can also play a little better defense than the Nuggets. I'll take the Suns to outlast Denver in seven games.
That leaves the fourth-seeded Suns and sixth-seeded Warriors for the Western Conference finals. I'll take the experience at the largest stage and a sense of cohesion at that stage. Golden State advances in seven games.
FINALS
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be too much as they claim their second title in three seasons in six games over the Warriors. Golden State will fall to 4-3 in Finals appearances since 2015. Meaning the organization has only missed two NBA Finals trips in that span.
