NIXA, Mo. — Trailing by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter, Joplin scored twice and pulled within one point on Dante Washington's touchdown reception with 2:11 remaining.
While the official distance was 31 yards, the play was much longer than that as Washington caught the pass from quarterback Always Wright near the left sideline, stepped back and circled around all the way to the right sideline before cutting upfield and outrunning the Nixa defense.
The Eagles chose to go for the 2-point conversion and the lead, but running back Nathan Glades was stopped on a run up the middle, and Nixa held on to knock off the Eagles 35-34 on Friday night.
"Keaton (Huff's) leg was bothering him," Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said on his postgame radio show. "We felt good about the play call. They just stopped it."
Nixa (2-0), which lost the previous two years to Joplin by a combined 87-21 score, ended Joplin's 16-game Central Ozark Conference winning streak.
Glades rushed for 113 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns. His touchdowns of 4 and 9 yards gave Joplin (1-1) its only lead at 14-7 early in the first half.
Wright completed 13-of-22 passes for 155 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
CARTHAGE 21, CARL JUNCTION 20
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carthage overcame five turnovers and a 13-point deficit to climb to 2-0.
The Tigers trailed 20-7 at halftime but scored on Cale Patrick's 15-yard run in the third quarter and Patrick Carlton's eight-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Hudson Moore midway through the fourth quarter. Caleb Calvin kicked the decisive extra point.
Carl Junction (1-1) scored all its points in the second quarter on Alex Baker touchdown strikes of 4 yards to Drew Patterson, 37 yards to Cole Stewart and 43-yards to Noah Southern.
WEBB CITY 45, NEOSHO 0
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Shane Noel's 15-yard blocked punt return in the first two minutes sparked Webb City (2-0) as it handed Neosho its second shutout.
Cardinals running back Devrin Weathers had nine carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns (2, 64, 59 yards).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.