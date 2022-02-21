OZARK, Mo. — The Neosho boys basketball team took a three-point lead into halftime but ultimately suffered an 83-63 setback to Ozark on Monday at Ozark High School.
The Tigers rolled in the second half as they outscored the Wildcats (16-9) 54-31.
Neosho had four players score in double figures. Isaiah Green led the team with 12 points, while Carter Baslee and Carter Fenske added 11 points apiece and Kael Smith chipped in 10 points.
Ethan Whatley paced the offense for Ozark with a game-high 26 points.
“Proud of our guys’ effort tonight,” Neosho head coach Zane Culp said. “They went out and competed really hard, played 20 minutes of really good basketball. Every person stepped up when we needed it tonight.”
Neosho plays at Joplin on Tuesday.
