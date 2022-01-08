LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — The Tulsa Hale boys basketball team picked up a narrow 59-54 win over Neosho in the third-place game of the Locust Grove Tournament despite a game-high 28 points from Wildcat standout K’dyn Waters on Saturday at Locust Grove High School.
The tightly-contested game saw Hale take a one-point advantage into halftime and a three-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Waters, who made a game-high three 3-point field goals, was one of two Neosho players to score in double figures as Carter Fenske added 12 points. The Wildcats slipped to 10-4 on the season.
Hale was paced offensively by Kabron Lewis, Davontay Greggs and Jacarri Barnes, who scored 17, 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Wildcats return to play on Tuesday to play host to Republic in a Central Ozark Conference contest at Neosho High School.
