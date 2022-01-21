FORSYTH, Mo. — The Neosho boys basketball team had three players score in double figures en route to a 74-46 rout of Forsyth on Friday night at Forsyth High School.
K’dyn Waters scored a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats (13-5) while Michael Day and Carter Baslee added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
“Really proud of Michael day and Carter Baslee stepping in and playing huge minutes with (Carter) Fenske being out,” Neosho head coach Zane Culp said. “Proud of all the kids’ effort. Great team road win.”
Neosho jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter before pulling away even more with a 28-10 surge in the second quarter. The Wildcats went on to outscore Forsyth 26-21 in the second half.
Brock Franklin, Isiah Green and Kael Smith chipped in nine points apiece for Neosho.
NHS plays host to Lamar on Tuesday.
