PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A smothering defensive showing lifted the Neosho boys basketball team to a 48-28 win over Pea Ridge on Friday in the semifinals of the Battle at the Ridge.
The Wildcats, who improved to 3-0 on the season, will play in the tournament’s championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Neosho limited Pea Ridge to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters — allowing five points in the first, seven in the second and two in the third — as it built a commanding 37-14 lead that it took into the final period.
A 14-11 spurt by Pea Ridge in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough as the Wildcats cruised to the 20-point victory.
“(We) played great defense tonight,” Neosho head coach Cody Culp said. “Holding a team to two points in a quarter like we did in the third (quarter) is hard to do, and we did it tonight.”
K’dyn Waters paced the Neosho offense with 15 points, while Jared Siler added nine points, Isaiah Green eight points and Brock Franklin six points.
“We’re really proud of Jared Siler,” Culp said. “He had a breakout game with nine points while playing great defense. He really stepped it up while others weren’t scoring.
“We are excited for the opportunity to play in the championship game tomorrow.”
