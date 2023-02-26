Neosho had two second-place and a fourth- and fifth-place finisher and as a team placed seventh during the Class 4 MSHSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday at Columbia's Mizzou Arena.
Several Carthage wrestlers also brought him honors, as did Joplin's Draven VanGilder.
Liberty captured the team title with 218 points.
Wildcats
Neoho's Carter Howard, at 138 lbs., and Eii Zar, at 165 lbs., both made it to the championship match on Saturday after Neosho moved up from Class 3 to Class 4 this year.
Howard, (21-6), a freshman, pinned Troy Buchanan's Lucas Bova (16-20) at 1:34 and moved on to record a 9-8 decision over Staley's Logan Burks (39-9) in their quarterfinal match. He followed that with a 8-6 decision over Timberland's Ty Shelton (37-6) to reach the finals, where he lost to Liberty's Christopher Coates via a fall at :53.
Zar (48-3) was a state champion last year in Class 3 at 170 lbs. In Class 4 at 165 lbs. Zar opened his path to the finals with a fall at 1:13 over Seckman's Austin Tilley (33-20). The Neosho senior then posted a 13-3 decision over Troy Buchanan's Charos Sutton (36-11) in their quarterfinal match. He followed that up with another decision in an 11-3 win over Staley's Merrik Murray. Zar suffered a loss in a 7-2 tiebreaker to Francis Howell Central's Aidan Hernandez (29-1) in their championship match.
Neosho senior Nico Olivares at 285 lbs. finished fourth on the podium Saturday. Olivares (36-6) won a 4-0 decision over Kamaha'o Grace (28-22) of Staley, and pinned Francis Howell Central's Spencer Fleming (34-14) before dropping a 5-4 decision to Liberty North's Elmotie Williams (44-5) in their semifinal match. Olivares claimed a 7-2 decision over Blue Springs South's Callen Smithpeter (43-7) in the consolation semifinal, but fell by pin at 1:46 to Marquette's Alex Bray in their third-place match.
Neosho senior Collyn Kivett earned fifth-place honors. Kivett (38-9) finished fourth last year in Class 3 at 160 lbs.. He opened this year's 157 lb. bracket in Class 4 with a loss to Liberty's Trey Craig (17-4) in an 8-4 decision. Kivett won his next three matches with a 8-4 decision over Francis Howell North's Trystan Blenis (37-8), a pin at 4:55 of Raymore-Peculiar's Gavin Birkett (39-12), and a 10-1 major decision in a rematch with Craig. Kivett lost to Ozark's Brock Sundlie (39-11) in a tight 3-1 match but responded with a pin over Eureka's Caden Gousetis (35-19) at 3:44 of their fifth-place match.
Neosho sophomore Fisher Butler (30-11), who finished fifth in Class 3 last year for Neosho at 113 lbs., won his first match at 120 lbs. with a 6-4 sudden victory over Lafayette-Wildwood's Jackson Tenny (24-15). Butler lost his quarterfinal match against Liberty's Hunter Taylor in a 17-2 technical fall, but responded with a 3-2 decision over Republic's Keaton Overcast (37-12). Butler was eliminated after Liberty North's Michael Domino 25-8 pinned him at 2:30 of their third-round consolation match.
Neosho 190 lb. senior Ulysses DeLeon also did not medal but won two matches for the Wildcats. DeLeon (42-10) won a 6-5 decision over Staley's Watson Reed (39-14) before getting pinned by Lafayette-Wildwood's Andrew Wier (37-5) at :38. DeLeon pinned Ft. Zumwalt North's Deacon Moran (42-13) at 3:59 of his next match but was eliminated by a 7-1 loss to Park Hill's Jim Humphrey (31-10.)
Tigers
Also placing fourth was Carthage senior Davion King (30-4) at 165-lbs. King opened the tourney with a 10-0 decision over Lafayette-Wildwood's Blake Johnson (28-18) but lost his next match 4-3 to Grain Valley's Tanner Barker (37-3) in the quarterfinals. King responded with three straight wins. He logged another 10-0 decision, this time over Poplar Bluff's Logan Hite (37-8), and followed that with a 2-0 win over Ozark's Lucas Campbell (30-17). King then beat Staley's Murray 8-5 to earn a rematch with Barker for third place. King and Barker had another close match with Barker prevailing again, this time with a 3-1 tie-breaker win.
Two Carthage wrestlers stood on the podium with sixth-place honors on Saturday.
Bradyn Tate (48-8), a 132 lb. junior, lost his first match 4-2 to Oak Park's Jamison Tunstill (41-4), but claimed a 6-2 win over Marquette's Gavin Lingafelter (21-16) in his next match. Tate posted two more wins — an 8-7 decision over Francis Howell's Chevy Rosales (27-10) and a 10-1 decision over Eureka's Andrew Stubblefield (33-14) before dropping a 3-0 decision in a rematch with Tunstill. He then lost a 5-0 decision to Francis Howell Central's Noah Keen (39-12) in their fifth-place match.
The Tigers other sixth-place wrestler was senior Grey Petticrew at 150 lbs. Petticrew (32-12) opened with a pin of Francis Howell North's DJ Dillon (27-14) at 2:36, but dropped a 5-2 decision to Poplar Bluff's Lucas Robertson (35-5) in the quarterfinals. Petticrew logged pins in his first to consolation matches, starting with Blue Springs' Greg Dillon (28-15) at 2:37, and followed up by Oakville's Tyler Updike (37-12) at 2:04 of their match. In their consolation semifinal, Petticrew lost to Ozark's Braxton Strick (51-3) at :57. In the fifth-place match, Petticrew lost a 3-1 rematch with Robertson.
Carthage sophomore Tanner Putt (30-15) qualified at 106 lbs., but was eliminated in his first two matches.
Joplin Eagles
Joplin senior Draven VanGilder earned fifth-place honors on Saturday.
VanGilder (29-10) opened his 215 lb. bracket with a pin of Francis Howell's Andrew Rockenbach at 2:59. He followed with a string of four close matches. He won a 3-1 sudden victory over Fort Osage's Gavin Gallman (37-8) before losing a 2-0 decision to Jackson's Tyler Beyatte (40-4). VanGilder dropped a 5-4 decision to Troy Buchanan's Nick Bova, but followed with a 5-4 win over Staley's Jack Stoffel (32-11) in their fifth-place match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.