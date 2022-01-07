LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Neosho boys basketball standout K’dyn Water poured in a game-high 30 points, but a fourth-quarter surge by Verdigris led to a 55-53 setback for the Wildcats in the semifinals of the Locust Grove Tournament on Friday night at Locust Grove High School.
Neosho (10-3) will play either Coweta (Okla.) or Tulsa Hale at 4:40 p.m. Saturday for third place.
The Wildcats went on an 18-13 spurt in the third quarter to take a 42-39 lead into the final period. However, Verdigris used a 16-11 spurt of its own in the final eight minutes to punch its ticket to Saturday’s championship game.
Friday’s setback snapped a seven-game win streak for Neosho.
Waters was one of three Wildcats to score in double figures, with Kanten Smith adding 11 points and Isaiah Green 10 points.
Lucas Lechleidez paced the scoring for Verdigris with 24 points.
