NEOSHO, Mo. — The Ozark wrestling team registered six falls and nine match wins en route to a 51-16 dual win over Neosho on Thursday night at Neosho High School.
The Wildcats claimed four match victories. Collyn Kivett (170) and Eli Zar (170) logged falls over Brock Sundlie and Johnny Williams, respectively, while Hayden Crane (138) earned a 12-0 major decision over Mason Highley and Johnny Chrisco (126) picked up a 4-2 decision over Daniel Laney.
Ozark was deducted a team point due to coach misconduct during the bout at 170.
Neosho plays host to Carl Junction in a COC dual on Jan. 27 at NHS.
