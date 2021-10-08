OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark football team scored on its first four drives and never looked back en route to a 42-14 victory over Neosho on Friday night at the Ozark football field.
Neosho fell to 0-7 on the season while Ozark improved to 2-6.
Tigers running back Jace Easley accounted for two touchdowns in the first half as his team built a 28-7 lead.
Ozark drew first blood early in the first quarter after Neosho went three-and-out and shanked a punt to set the Tigers up with favorable field position. A few plays later, Ozark cashed in on an 8-yard touchdown run by Easley that put his team up 7-0.
Neosho responded immediately with a scoring drive that went 90 yards in less than five minutes. Running back Jared Siler capped the drive with a 26-yard touchdown run up the middle, pulling the Wildcats even with Ozark at 7-7.
However, the Tigers went on to take control of the ballgame by scoring three unanswered touchdowns to close the half while the Neosho offense surrendered two turnovers on downs and a punt.
Ozark reclaimed the lead late in the first quarter when quarterback Brady Dodd found the end zone on an 8-yard scamper. Then midway through the second quarter, Easley logged his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run that put the Tigers up 21-7.
Dodd capped the first half with a short touchdown run on a QB sneak, giving Ozark its 28-7 advantage at the game’s intermission.
A game delay occurred right out of halftime due to a power outage at the Ozark stadium. But once play resumed, Ozark picked up right where it left off as it marched down the field and found the end zone on a 3-yard run by Jake Beets to go up 35-7 with 10:37 left in the third quarter.
Two minutes later, Garrett Ballard picked off a Neosho pass and went 65 yards on the return for a touchdown that made it a 42-7 ballgame.
The Wildcats ended their scoring lull on the very next drive as backup quarterback Kaleb Daspit broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run, pulling the Wildcats to within 42-14 late in the third quarter.
Both teams went scoreless in the fourth quarter to bring the game to a final.
Neosho plays its final home game of the regular season next Friday against Willard. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.