NEOSHO, Mo. — A strong second half powered the Neosho Lady Wildcats to a 56-31 win over visiting Joplin on Monday night at Neosho High School.
Neosho jumped to an early 4-0 advantage over Joplin, but the Eagles tightened it a little, bringing them within a point at 6-5 with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
A Neosho 3-pointer by senior Reagan McInturff — part of a 23-point outing for McInturff — stretched that lead to 9-5 at the 3:18 mark.
Neosho enjoyed its largest lead of the quarter at 11-5 with about two minutes left in the frame. The Eagles remained in a deficit at the end of the quarter, trailing 13-7.
Joplin crept back and claimed its first lead of the game off an Alissa Owens bucket at 1:08 that gave the Eagles a 16-15 advantage.
Neosho responded with a score of its own to take a 17-15 lead going into the half.
Joplin scored the first two buckets of the second half and claimed a 19-17 advantage.
“I lit them up at halftime,” Neosho coach Daniel Durst said. “We were just not focused on the right things. We were kind of in our own heads a little bit because our shots weren’t falling. I had to snap them out of that. Once we got back into our game plan, we came alive, and it really showed.”
But the Wildcats got hot after that, outscoring the Eagles 23-8 in the third quarter and taking a dominant lead into the final stanza.
Neosho continued to show its offensive prowess, putting up 18 more points in the fourth quarter while giving up just six points to the visiting Eagles.
McInturff’s 23 points led all scorers, while senior Karlee Ellick added 15 for Neosho.
Joplin’s Bailey Ledford led the Eagle attack with 11 points.
Next up: Neosho girls play Ozark Thursday night at home, and the Joplin girl’s host Central in the lone Wednesday game on the docket. On Friday, the girls play host to Willard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.