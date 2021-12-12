JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team capped a 7-0 weekend with a 47-27 triumph over Hillsboro in the championship of the Missouri Duals on Saturday at Helias Catholic High School.
In the tournament, the Wildcats also picked up dual wins of 73-0 over Eureka, 42-27 over Lee’s Summit, 75-0 over Waynesville, 40-38 over Grain Valley, 61-15 over Blue Spring and 42-34 over Jefferson City.
The championship dual saw Neosho earn points at nine of the 14 weight classes, picking up four pins, two major decisions, one decision and receiving two forfeits.
Logging falls for the Wildcats in the dual were Hayden Crane (138), Collyn Kivett (182), DeLeon Ulysses (195), Nico Olivares (285) and Fisher Butler (113). Wyatt Black (120) and Eli Zar (170) both earned major decisions and Trent Neece (160) won via decision.
Hillsboro was empty at 182 and 220. Neosho was empty at 106.
Other wrestlers competing for Neosho over the weekend were Wyatt Black (120), Raymond Hembree (120), Johnny Chrisco (126), Jack Lankford (132), Nate Copeland (145), Trey Hardin (152), Bostyn Patterson (152), Eric Renner (220) and Tyce Hardin (285).
Neosho competes in the Kansas City Stampede on Friday and Saturday.
Joplin takes 3rd at Bentonville West
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Brothers Drew and Draven VanGilder were crowned individual champions and helped lead the Joplin wrestling team to a third-place finish at the Bentonville West Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles, with seven top-five finishers overall, finished with 113.5 team points. Heritage won the team title with 194.5 points while Bentonville came in second with 186 points in the 14-team event.
Drew and Draven, competing at at the 170- and 195-pound weight class, respectively, both went 4-0 en route to their individual titles.
Drew picked up three consecutive falls before he claimed an 11-6 decision over Kenneth Lewis of Bentonville in the finals.
Draven registered a pair of falls to open the day and then edged Zane Garner of Heritage with a 4-3 decision in the sudden-victory round of his semifinal match. He went on to claim a 12-8 decision over Andrew Williamson of Bentonville in the finals.
Joplin had one other finalist in Brayden Thomas (182), who logged three falls before having to forfeit his finals match against Brian Flores of Rogers.
Other top-five finishers for the Eagles included Freddy Cerrato-Martinez (third at 126), Jack Stanley (fifth at 160), Travis Shofler (fourth at 220) and Gunner Price (fifth at 285).
Alex Short (132) came in sixth, while Orion Norris (138) and Johnathon Burke (145) both placed seventh.
Joplin plays host to Carthage in a dual on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Then next weekend, the Eagles compete in the Columbus Tournament in Columbus, Kan.
Carthage places 4th in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Mo. — A shorthanded Carthage wrestling team crowned three individual champions and had three other top-three placers to finish fourth as a team at the Farmington Invitational on Saturday.
Whitfield won the team title with 185 points while Farmington (167), Lindbergh (119), Carthage (118) and Poplar Bluff (116.5) rounded out the top five in the 10-school event.
The Tigers managed to clinch their top-four finish at the tournament despite being empty at six weight classes.
Eli Sneed (138-pound weight class), Braxdon Tate (152) and Davion King (160) each went 5-0 en route to individual titles.
King, a junior, picked up four straight falls before winning by an 8-0 major decision over Jace Davis of Jackson. He improved to 8-0 on the season.
Sneed logged three pins as well as two decisions. The senior capped his day with an 8-2 decision over Nate Schnur of Farmington.
Tate, also a senior, picked up two falls, a major decision and a decision. He won by forfeit in the championship round since his teammate, junior Grey Petticrew (152), was in the finals with him.
Petticrew was a perfect 4-0 in the matches he wrestled with three pins and a major decision.
Placing third for the Tigers were Bradyn Tate (126) and Kip Castor (132), who went 3-2 and 2-2, respectively.
Carthage is back in action on Tuesday when it takes on Joplin in a dual at 6 p.m. at Joplin High School.
