ANDERSON, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team logged seven pins en route to a 45-18 dual win over McDonald County on Thursday night at McDonald County High School.
The Wildcats picked up eight wins overall. Logging falls were Fisher Butler (120-pound weight class), Hayden Crane (132), Nate Copeland (138), Bostyn Patterson (145), Collyn Kivett (160), Eli Zar (170) and DeLeon Ulysses (195). Gabe Mabery picked up a 7-3 decision at 182.
Neosho also picked up a combined 12 team points in forfeits due to McDonald County being empty at 106 and 113.
The Mustangs picked up four match triumphs. Levi Smith (152) and Sam Murphy (220) both won via fall while Blaine Ortiz (126) and Hayce Hitt (285) won via decision.
Neosho competes in the Branson Tournament on Saturday before traveling to Carthage for the Black and Blue Dual on Tuesday. McDonald County will also compete in the Branson Tournament this weekend and then travel to Cassville for a dual on Tuesday.
