NEOSHO, Mo. — It was another hot start for the Neosho Wildcats on Friday night inside Bob Anderson Stadium.
With about three minutes left in the first quarter, Carl Junction was looking at a 22-0 hole. Neosho held their lead for the rest of the night and went on to win 55-29.
Carl Junction looked poised to answer the bell and keep the game close by scoring the next two touchdowns of the game.
Right before the first quarter came to a close, the Bulldogs’ quarterback Dexter Merrell ran a 6-yard TD. Then, with just six minutes to go in the half, Merrell marched in from the 2-yard line.
Johnny Starks added a 2-point conversion run, making it 22-15.
But, CJ’s scoring would stall and before you knew it, the scoreboard was showing a 33-point deficit for the away team.
“If we don’t start practicing better and obviously playing better in a game, then we will not win another game this year,” Carl Junction head coach Doug Buckmaster said.
Running back Jared Siler pushed the Wildcats out to a comfortable lead in the third period when he added two touchdowns. He started with a 70-yard breakaway score making the score 41-15. Then he picked one up from 31 yards out to make it 48-15.
Neosho’s defense showed a much different outing than that of its first two weeks in 2022. After allowing 72 to Willard and 65 to Nixa, the 29 points on Friday was much more of what head coach Brandon Taute would like to see.
“They just played with a lot more passion and energy,” Taute said. “They we’re flying around and having fun. Once they got a couple stops they gained a little bit of swagger to them and confidence and that’s what we’ve been trying to get them to do all year.”
Quenton Hughes connected with Isaiah Green to start the scoring. After an offsides penalty by CJ, the Wildcats elected to go for a 2-point conversion.
And they were successful behind the legs of Siler, making it 8-0.
The Hughes-Green connection struck two more times for scores. Once on a screen pass from eight yards out in the first quarter, then again in the second quarter on a 5-yard screen route.
Siler piled up the yardage on his touchdown runs alone with 136. He had a total of 101 yards on his two third-quarter scores — add two more yards on his first-quarter TD and 33 more on his final score of the night.
Taute mentioned the play from his offensive weapons tonight being key
“They’re three dynamic players and it’s tough to defend,” he said. “If you want to play an extra guy in the box then Quenton and Isaiah will pick you apart on the outside and so are Brock (Franklin) and the other receivers. We have multiple options. and then if you want to play two-high and back up a little bit, then Jared’s going to go off.”
Hughes added a touchdown run of his own from the 1-yard-line after a CJ penalty moved them up half the distance from the 2. That was the final score before halftime making it 35-15.
The Bulldogs added two more second-half touchdowns.
Freshman running back Marcus Lopez-Durman scored on a six-yard run to make it 48-22 with 11:05 in the fourth period. Then, as the game was in its final seconds, reserves Braxten Jones (QB) and Ryder Pyles connected for the last score of the game.
In Neosho’s two home games, the team has tallied 134 points and 155 total. That puts them just 16 points behind their season total from 2021 of 171. They’ve already surpassed last season’s win total (1).
“It feels great,” Taute said. “But, we’re not really focused on the past. We’re just looking into the future and getting better every single day. Our kids have bought into the process of not worrying about what’s to come or what’s already happened. They just approach the moment they’re in and I think that’s a big part of why we’re having a little success here to begin the year.”
“It feels good to be on the right page, winning,” Neosho wide receiver Isaiah Green said.
The Wildcats are feeling confident as they look ahead for next week’s game with Republic.
“I think we have the potential to be one of the best offenses in the conference with Q (Quenton Hughes) and Jared, they’re some dogs,” Isaiah Green said.
That game will be at Republic at 7 p.m. next Friday.
