The annual Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament tips off on Tuesday in Neosho, and a sense of normalcy — at least from a format and competition standpoint — is expected to come with it.
That wasn’t necessarily the case for the storied event last season when it was limited to just six in-state boys teams due to COVID-19 concerns and out-of-state restrictions. Although several of those concerns remain today, the tournament will return to normal form with two eight-team boys brackets and one eight-team girls bracket with programs from four different states.
“It’s back to the way we’ve done it for many years,” Neosho boys coach Zane Culp said. “That’s exciting especially after last year. It’s just getting back to normal and it’s an exciting time here in the community.”
The East Newton boys team claimed the tournament crown last season in a field that also included Southwest Missouri teams Neosho, Lamar, Hillcrest, McDonald County and Monett.
“The important thing about last season was that we were able to have games at all, and we were very thankful for that," Culp said. "Coaches, parents and players were just glad we were playing. It also had a pretty cool atmosphere, just knowing we were getting to play in a tournament for the first time of the season. It was a great thing to have that tournament last year and we’re looking forward to more normalcy this year.”
This year, the tournament will go back to a two-bracket format for the boys. The gold bracket will include East Newton, Mitchell (Tenn.), Maumelle (Ark.), Morrilton (Ark.), West Memphis (Ark.), Lafayette (Mo.), Mills (Ark.) and Sapulpa (Okla.). The black bracket will feature Neosho, McDonald County, Monett, Lamar, Cassville, Huntsville (Ark.), Crooked Oak (Okla.) and the Maumelle jayvee team.
Competing in the girls bracket will be Neosho, East Newton, Stoutland (Mo.), Lafayette (Mo.), North Kansas City (Mo.), Arkadelphia (Ark.), Fort Smith Northside (Ark.) and Huntsville (Ark.).
“We’re having a lot of the teams we’ve had in years past,” Culp said. “We have a lot of Arkansas teams and a couple of teams from Oklahoma as well. Morrilton has an Arkansas commit (four-star shooting guard Joseph Pinion) coming in to play. So that’s always fun. And I’m sure teams like West Memphis and several of those other Arkansas teams are going to have D1 talent on their teams as well. And then we have several local teams that have been very competitive as well.
“You can kind of see big talent from other teams, but you can also just watch some really good local battles as well.”
After a two-year hiatus, the slam-dunk and 3-point competitions will also be returning to the classic. The events are slated for Wednesday night after the conclusion of each bracket’s semifinal games.
“We always have a pretty big field for the 3-point contest, but sometimes the dunk contest — depending on injuries or when teams play — it can fluctuate,” Culp said. “But as of right now, we have several kids signed up for both events. So that should be an exciting night. And our last game that night starts a little earlier, which will allow more teams to stay and watch.”
First-round games for the boys gold bracket will be played at NHS with Mitchell taking on Maumelle at 10 a.m., Morrilton playing East Newton at 2:30 p.m., West Memphis playing Lafayette at 4 and Mills playing Sapulpa at 7.
First-round games for the boys black bracket include McDonald County vs. Maumelle JV at 11:30 a.m., Monett vs. Huntsville at 1 p.m., Lamar vs. Crooked Oak at 2:30 (at Neosho Junior High) and Neosho vs. Cassville at 5:30.
In the girls bracket at NJHS, Lafayette plays Huntsville at 11:30 a.m., Northside plays Stoutland at 1 p.m., North KC plays East Newton at 4 and Neosho plays Arkadelphia at 5:30.
The Neosho Holiday Classic dates back to the opening of the NHS gymnasium in 1954 when the event started with 13 teams and drew more than 6,000 spectators per day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.