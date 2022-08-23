The Neosho Wildcats look to take another step in the right direction heading into their second season under head coach Brandon Taute.
The Wildcats finished the 2021 campaign with a 1-9 record but managed to snap an 18-game losing streak with a 21-14 win in Week 9 over Willard. However, Willard would ultimately end Neosho’s season two weeks later with a 56-35 victory in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 playoffs.
“Last year was (my) first year in Neosho,” Taute said. “We felt like we were able to lay the foundation of our program even though it didn’t always show on the scoreboard.
“We are looking to take another forward step as a program this year. We feel like we laid the foundation in year one and we are ready to take that next step. Our kids have done a great job of buying into what we are trying to build in Neosho, and I am excited to see them in action this fall.”
Neosho returns 11 starters and is headlined by a trio of all-Central Ozark Conference awardees.
Senior Jared Siler was an all-COC and all-district second-team selection after rushing for 1,226 yards a season ago. He’ll be joined in the offensive backfield by junior quarterback Quenton Hughes, who threw for 1,236 yards despite starting just half of last season.
“Jared has gained strength and speed this offseason,” Taute noted. He is an every-down back that can make plays rushing and receiving as well. … Quenton started the second half of the season for us at quarterback. He gained some experience last season as a sophomore and has really developed as a leader this offseason.”
Senior wide receiver Isaiah Green returns after tallying 687 reception yards as a junior. He was an honorable mention for the all-conference and all-district teams at the end of the year.
“Isaiah is a sure-handed receiver that runs crisp routes,” Taute said. “He does a tremendous job of creating separation from defenders.”
Anchoring the team’s offensive line will be senior Carter Baslee, who was also an honorable mention for last year’s all-conference awards.
Other returning starters on offense include senior WR Collyn Kivett, junior WR Cade Camerer and junior OL William Velasco.
The defensive side of the football will be a bit less experienced for Neosho with just three returning starters in senior defensive lineman Nico Olivares, senior defensive back Aiden Howell and junior linebacker Zak Goff.
“We have a young and passionate group of kids competing for spots on our defense,” Taute said. “We will have a high-energy group that pursues the football.”
Neosho will open the season at home against Nixa on Aug. 26 before hitting the road to take on Nixa on Sept. 2.
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — Willard
Sept. 2 — at Nixa
Sept. 9 — Carl Junction
Sept. 16 — at Republic
Sept. 23 — at Carthage
Sept. 30 — Branson
Oct. 7 — at Ozark
Oct. 14 — Webb City
Oct. 21 — at Joplin
2021 RESULTS
Republic 47, Neosho 12
Webb City 49, Neosho 20
Carthage 71, Neosho 14
Branson 58, Neosho 28
Nixa 54, Neosho 20
Carl Junction 49, Neosho 7
Ozark 42, Neosho 14
Neosho 21, Willard 14
Joplin 63, Neosho 0
PLAYOFFS
Willard 56, Neosho 35
