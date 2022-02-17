COLUMBIA, Mo. — Neosho is sitting in a very familiar top-four spot after the first day of the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships.
The Wildcats are in 3rd place in the Class 3 tournament, in large part to having seven wrestlers winning opening-round matches and moving onto the quarterfinals.
Neosho has 31 ½ points, trailing defending Class 3 champion Whitfield (32) and Hillsboro (34) in the team hunt.
The Wildcats have brought home a trophy for the past 14 years. In that span, Jeremy Phillips had guided his alma mater to nine state titles.
Going into the second day, there are a total of nine Wildcats still in contention to earn a medal and points after winning two of three matches in the consolation portion.
“I always expect to win and hunt down perfect. This tournament is a tough one on the mind and kids got to be coachable more than comfortable,” Phillips said. “We had a couple of matches at the moment of being tough and battling through it and we struggled. We got to keep as many as we can on the front side and we will have big matches tomorrow. We need to step up and find our peak when it matters the most. Today was good, to sum it up, we were good, but we got to do better tomorrow.”
Freshman Fisher Butler (113), sophomore Johnny Chrisco (120), senior Hayden Crane (132), senior Nate Copeland (132), senior Trent Neece (152), junior Collyn Kivett (160) and junior Eli Zar (170) are all in the semifinals.
Crane and Zar, the only two returning medalists from last year for the Wildcats, each won by quick pins. Crane, third at 132 last year, pinned North Point’s Leo Buchheit in 51 seconds. Zar, who was the runner-up at 145 last year, needed only 32 seconds to dispatch Sikeston’s Sam Lancaster.
“It is nice to have a lot of younger teammates and them following the lead and being on the front side with us, it is nice,” Crane said “It is good thing this year the last couple of years we only brought seven, so to have seven in the quarters, is pretty good number to have.”
Butler pinned Capital City’s Sterling Wheatley in the third period to win his state-debut match and Chrisco followed up by pinning Kamron Watson of Hazelwood East in the third period as well. Copeland got a third-period pin over Farmington’s Nate Schnur and Kivett also locked up a third-period fall by taking down Platte County’s Ben McDaniel. Neece pinned Parkway West’s Tommy Wehrmeister in 1:06.
A tough loss for the Wildcats came when Ulysses DeLeon lost by pin to Warrenton’s Jacob Ruff (195) despite leading 9-3 at the time.
COC TOUGH
Carl Junction has four quarterfinalists and Carthage ended up with three of its four wrestlers in the quarterfinals. Joplin has one wrestler left.
Carl Junction’s lone returning medalist, Lukas Walker, opened with a pin over Winnetonka’s John Nguyen in 4:56 in the 106-pound class. Sam Melton (113) followed with a pin in 18 seconds over Jefferson City’s Tytus Oliver. Freshman Tony Stewart (170) pinned Vianney’s Westley Kruger 21 seconds into the second period to advance.
Senior Kameron Bennett pinned Grandview’s Derek Joiner in 1:02 in a 285-pound match.
The Bulldogs have Max Matthews, Chance Benford and Cayden Bollinger alive on the backside.
Carthage’s Eli Sneed (138) picked up his first win at state, beating Northwest Cedar Hill’s Landon Rogers, 8-3. Sneed got a takedown in each period to build up his early lead.
“It feels good, I didn’t win a match at state last year and it feels good to get a win under my belt and I hope I keep pressing on and good things will happen,” said Sneed, now 35-5. “I was nervous. It was the first day, first round, especially after getting my butt whooped last year.”
His reward? A matchup with a three-time medalist and Missouri signee Easton Hilton of Liberty.
“He is pretty tough. I will try my best and see if I can pull out a win,” Sneed said.
Braxdon Tate (152) and Davion King (160) are also moving on for the Tigers. Tate (29-6) beat Jeric Gumahin by a 10-2 major decision and King (36-4) pinned Karl Knaak of Oak Park in 51 seconds. King is a returning state medalist for the Tigers.
Joplin had Draven VanGilder and Gunner Price at state and Price, a senior, made it to day two with a consolation bracket win, pinning Ft. Zumwalt South’s Joseph Kaufman in 3:53. Price (25-9) will await the loser of a quarterfinal match.
VanGilder, a junior, ended the season with an 18-11 record. He lost a tough opener, 4-3, to Ft. Zumwalt South’s William Pierce. In the consolation match, he lost to Jackson’s Tyler Beyatte (41-5) by a 9-1 major decision.
3 GIRLS MOVE ON TO QUARTERS
Big 8 Conference schools Cassville and Seneca did well during the girls portion of the event.
Seneca has all three wrestlers still alive, including returning medalist Isabella Renfro. She pinned North Kansas City’s Madison Foley and improved to 34-1 on the year. Renfro, sixth at this weight last year at the state meet, draws Northwest Cedar Hill’s Olivia Buckley (32-6) in the quarterfinals.
Louzella Graham and Kirsten Bruegel won wrestleback matches for the Indians.
Kelsey Harris and Annie Moore are into the quarterfinals for Cassville. Harris (110) pinned Parkway South’s Kadance Coffin in 3:40, while Moore needed 1:41 to takedown Blair Oaks’ Alayan Roling (115).
Moore, the state champ last year at 112 and now 49-2 on the year, faces Liberty North freshman Kaydence Grass (22-13). Harris faces a surprise in Jailyn Ebert of Ft. Zumwalt North (36-11), who defeated Staley’s Chloe Sheckells in the first round. Sheckells was the state runner-up at 112 last year.
Faith James is also still alive for Cassville on the backside of the bracket, as is Diamond’s Josey Crisp.
CLASS 2
Monett, Cassville and Seneca are again doing well on day one of the state tournament.
Caden Thompson (106), Brady Roark (120), Brayden Thiel (132), Andrew Manley (138), Gabriel Commons (170) and Dane Napier (182) are all alive for Indians.
Thiel, a senior, improved to 34-10 with a 6-4 overtime win over Fulton’s Kaden Barnes. Tied 2-2 after the first and then 4-4 after two, neither wrestlers scored in the third period. Thiel got a takedown with 3 seconds left in OT. Roark pinned Central Park Hill’s Austin Hassell in 1:33, improving to 45-0.
Roark, a state champ last year at 106, is one of nine undefeated wrestlers in Class 2.
Cassville’s Akhilleus Arguelles (132) and Jake Anthonysz (160) are both in the quarterfinals. Monett matched that showing of its Highway 37 rival with two in the quarterfinals. Simon Hartline, a runner-up last year at 106, needed 41 seconds to dispatch Savannah’s Creighton Cook. Merriman, third at 285 last year, pinned Cameron’s Cole Henderson in 16 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.