ANDERSON, Mo. — The Neosho softball team took a late lead en route to a 3-1 win over McDonald County on Monday at the McDonald County softball field.
The score was tied at 1-1 in the top of the sixth before McKaylie Forrest logged an RBI double to give the Wildcats a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Beclynn Garrett added an RBI at-bat later in the game to bring the contest to its final score.
Garrett got the scoring started for Neosho (7-3) in the first inning when she drove in a run on a sacrifice grounder for an early 1-0 advantage. It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth that McDonald County (6-3) pulled even on an RBI single by Nevaeh Dodson.
Olivia Emery picked up the win after limiting the Mustangs to one run on three hits while striking out 13 batters in seven innings.
Garrett finished with two RBI and one run scored. Autumn Kinniard and Grace Johnson both logged multiple hits for Neosho.
Dodson started for McDonald County and allowed three runs on eight hits. She also had eight punchouts in seven innings of work.
Neosho plays host to Carl Junction on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
