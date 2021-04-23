NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho baseball team split a pair of games Friday in the Lebanon Wood Bat Tournament, picking up a 1-0 walk-off win over Ava before suffering a 4-1 setback to Lebanon at Roy B. Shaver Field.
Friday’s games were originally scheduled to take place in Lebanon before porous field conditions forced them to be moved to Neosho.
Neosho’s first game against Ava unfolded as a pitchers’ duel, with both teams going scoreless through the first 6 1/2 innings.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Neosho (3-17) broke the scoreless tie with Ryan Cargile singling on a hard-hit ground ball through the left side to plate Wyatt Keplar for the walk-off victory. Keplar had doubled on a line drive to center field.
Lane Yost picked up the win after retiring the only batter he faced in the top of the seventh inning. Keplar threw the first 6 2/3 innings for the Wildcats, limiting Ava to four hits while striking out 11.
Zach Richards went the distance for Ava and held Neosho to one earned run and two hits while striking out nine. Richards was also the team’s leading batter with two hits and one walk in three plate appearances.
Neosho’s second game saw Lebanon take a 3-0 lead after plating one run apiece in the second, third and fourth innings.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth, when Keplar plated Ryan Brill on a sacrifice fly to center field. Brill led off the frame with a bunt single.
Neosho tallied three hits, with Brill, Yost and Keplar accounting for one apiece.
Yost suffered the loss after surrendering two earned runs and four hits while walking seven in three innings. Carter Fenske limited Lebanon to one unearned run and two hits while striking out four in three-plus innings of work.
Drew McBride paced Lebanon offensively, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Keaton Miser picked up the win after limiting Neosho to one run and three hits in a complete-game effort.
