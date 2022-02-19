COLUMBIA, Mo. — Neosho brought home another team trophy and will have another name to add to its wall of champions after the final day of the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
The Wildcats took third place as a team in Class 3, running their streak of team trophies to 15 years in a row. In addition, Eli Zar won the 170-pound championship, one of seven medalists for Neosho.
Neosho finished with 122.5 points, a hair behind Hillsboro, which was second with 125. Whitfield won its second straight Class 3 title with 181.5 points.
Zar posted a 7-2 win over Hannibal’s Trevor Wilson, who was the defending champion in the weight class. Zar (50-4) hadn’t wrestled Wilson, so he talked to some friends who had a scouting report.
“I tried to stop his throws,” Zar said. “I kept going legs, legs, legs. I didn’t want to elevate and go up top.”
Wilson led 2-1 going into the third period, but an unnecessary roughness call on Wilson 13 seconds into the period the match. Nine seconds later, Zar, a junior, got an escape. A takedown with 21 seconds left sealed the win for Zar, a runner-up at 145 last year.
“It feels good to accomplish this,” Zar said. “I knew it would. I dreamed of it.”
In a scary moment during the match, Zar passed out momentarily, falling almost straight back and near the Hannibal coaches’ corner.
After a quick check by medical officials, the match continued.
“I was just super out of it, I didn’t know where I was and it was like, ‘Oh, I’m back,” Zar said of the incident.
Fisher Butler, Johnny Chrisco, Hayden Craig, Nate Copeland, Trent Neece and Collyn Kivett also brought home medals for the Wildcats.
Neece had the highest finish of that group, taking third at 152, going 4-1 in the tournament. He ended with a pin over Drew Felker of Farmington, finishing the year 41-9.
Crane (132) took fourth after a loss to Central Ozark Conference rival Kyshin Isringhausen in the third-place match.
Copeland and Kivett also took fourth. Copeland (138/33-18) lost to Bolivar’s Cooper Moore in the third-place match, while Kivett (160/37-18) lost to Rolla’s Andre Ridenhour by a 3-1 decision.
Fisher Butler was fifth at 113, ending with a win over Smithville’s Trent Hallett by a pin in 56 seconds. Butler was 33-19 this year.
Chrisco (126) took sixth after falling to Smithville’s Kolby McClain and was 30-23 this season
Carthage, Carl Junction and McDonald County all had two medalists – while Carl Junction and Carthage each had a finalist.
Carthage’s Davion King lost in the 160-pound Class 4 finals by a pin against Seckman’s Cole Ruble in 50 seconds. King finished his junior year with a 38-5 mark and is now a two-time medalist.
“We wrestled hard all weekend,” Carthage coach Kenny Brown said. “Davion making the finals was wonderful. Luckily we got Davion coming back and he has another chance at a state title.”
Braxdon Tate took fifth place for the Tigers at 152. He ended his season 32-8 after a 4-2 decision over Grain Valley’s Tanner Barker.
Carl Juction’s Sam Melton lost 9-4 to Farmington’s Dayton Boyd in the 113-pound finals in Class 3. Melton was 40-6 this year. Lukas Walker (106) took third place for the Bulldogs after losing in the semifinals on Friday night. He won his final two matches by decision over Winnetonka’s John Nguyen and Hannibal’s Reign Creech.
Walker, 43-5 this year, is now a two-time medalist.
Also in Class 3, McDonald County’s Sam Murphy was third and Jayce Hitt took fifth.
Murphy (220) won his two matches on Saturday after a tough semifinal loss on Saturday. Murphy beat DeSoto’s Isaac Foeller by a 2-1 decision in the third-place match – the same score he beat Foeller by in last year’s quarterfinals. Murphy finished the year 47-2 but had to accept his medal using crutches after a leg injury.
Hitt went 1-1 on Saturday to earn his first medal, taking fifth at 285. He ended with a win over Grandview’s Derek Goiner. His loss came in the consolation semifinal against Smithville’s Mason Crim, 3-2 – a rematch of a first-round match on Thursday that Hitt won by pin.
